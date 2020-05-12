CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston announced its summer orientation classes will take place online.
Students can meet with an advisor, fellow students, learn about meal plans and schedule classes.
The first orientation will take place Thursday, May 23, 2020 via Zoom. Other scheduled dates:
- Wednesday, June 24, 2020
- Saturday, July 18, 2020
Students who have questions regarding their admissions status should contact the Office of Admissions at 304-357-4750.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- University of Charleston summer orientation to take place online
- Anti-Semitic incidents in US hit record high in 2019, report finds
- Trump pushes to reopen US as Dr. Fauci cautions Senate
- Gov. Jim Justice to give 1 p.m. COVID-19 update
- WV man arrested after allegedly coughing, spitting on healthcare worker
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 25,250 cases, 1,436 deaths reported
- OHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament moving to Dayton in 2021
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 12, 2020
- FestivALL makes plans for ‘VirtuALL’ event
- Opening West Virginia: Special report to air, stream 7 p.m. Wednesday