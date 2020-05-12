University of Charleston summer orientation to take place online

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston announced its summer orientation classes will take place online.

Students can meet with an advisor, fellow students, learn about meal plans and schedule classes.

The first orientation will take place Thursday, May 23, 2020 via Zoom. Other scheduled dates:

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Students who have questions regarding their admissions status should contact the Office of Admissions at 304-357-4750.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories