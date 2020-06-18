University of Florida to discontinue ‘Gator Bait’ cheer, citing racism

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (AP) — The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations.
President Kent Fuchs also announced in a Thursday letter there would be several other similar changes on campus. Fuchs says the “gator bait” cheer has “horrific historic racist imagery” involving black people being used as alligator bait.
Fuchs also says task forces will look into the university’s history of racial issues and whether any Confederate names are on campus buildings.
Also ending is the university’s use of prison and jail inmates in agricultural programs.
