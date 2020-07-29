UPDATE: All lanes of I-64E remain closed after truck hauling hot dogs overturns

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – Crews continue to work to clear the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer hauling hot dogs.
All east-bound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 50 remain closed at this time. Authorities say they are unsure when the lanes will reopen
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
