UPDATE: All lanes of I-64E remain closed after truck hauling hot dogs overturns

Photo by 13 News Staff/Michael Magee

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – Crews continue to work to clear the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer hauling hot dogs.

All east-bound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 50 remain closed at this time. Authorities say they are unsure when the lanes will reopen

Photo by 13 News Staff/Michael Magee

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

