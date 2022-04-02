LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Lincoln County Deputies have made an arrest in a malicious wounding case out of Huntington, WV.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Frank Bertram Lambert and Tera Sue Napier are now in custody.



The two were taken into custody by Sheriff Linville, Deputy Smith and Deputy Campbell Friday evening along Long Branch Road in West Hamlin.

They say they found 1.8G of marijuana and 3.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine Lambert.



Both were taken into the custody of the West Virginia State Police, Wayne County detachment.

The two were wanted and Lambert was considered to be armed and dangerous following an incident in Huntington after Lambert allegedly beat an elderly male and female.



Lambert had warrants for 2 counts of malicious wounding.