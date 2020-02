PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Traffic along U.S. 35 near Buffalo, West Virginia is back to normal following a bridge closure due to a tractor-trailer rollover.

The rollover happened Saturday morning and the Department of Highways spent several hours cleaning up the debris, mostly consisting of wood panels.

The driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to dispatchers.

Crews on scene said icy conditions and speed was most likely the cause of the crash.