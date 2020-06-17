UPDATE: Harrison County Commissioners vote to keep Stonewall Jackson statue

UPDATE: (2 p.m. 6/17/2020)

CLARKSBURG, WV — During Wednesday’s Harrison County Commission meeting, commissioners voted to keep the statue of Stonewall Jackson displayed outside of the county courthouse.

Commissioners voted 2-1 to keep the statue. Commissioners Trecost and Watson voted to keep the statue and Commissioner Hinkle voted to have it removed.

Check back for further updates on this story.

ORIGINAL (6/16/20 4:31 p.m.)

CLARKSBURG, WV (AP/WBOY) — Commissioners in the West Virginia county where Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson was born are set to discuss a request to remove his statue.

News outlets report the Harrison County Commission meets Wednesday and will discuss a community member’s request to remove the statue from courthouse plaza in Clarksburg.

Stonewall Jackson was born in Clarksburg in 1824 and the United Daughters of Confederacy built the statue of him in 1953. Commissioner David Hinkle says when community members make requests, officials consider them.

He said he wants to get public input before making a decision about the statue.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories