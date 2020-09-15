UPDATE: Sen. Capito tests negative for COVID-19, still quarantining

News

by: Douglas Fritz

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Update 3:30 p.m. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) has tested negative for COVID-19.

Capito says, “This morning, I was made aware that I came into contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus. Within minutes of being notified, I immediately contacted the Capitol Attending Physician and was tested. That test came back negative. Despite my negative coronavirus test result, I will be following CDC recommendations and the advice of the Capitol Attending Physician and will be quarantining for 14 days as a precaution.”

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced she is quarantining herself. The action comes after she was notified of exposure to a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

Sen. Capito was tested for the virus but the results were not back as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The Senator said she intends to follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Capitol Attending Physician.

“I learned recently that I came into contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus. While the test result has not come back yet, I will be following CDC recommendations and the advice of the Capitol Attending Physician and will be quarantining for 14 days as a precaution. I will make the test result public when it is available.”

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS