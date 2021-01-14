Urban Meyer to become head coach of Jacksonville Jaguars

FILE – Ohio State NCAA college football head coach Urban Meyer answers questions during a news conference announcing his retirement in Columbus, Ohio, in this Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, file photo. A person familiar with the search says Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are working toward finalizing a deal to make him the team’s next head coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, because a formal agreement was not yet in place. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Urban Meyer agreed to become head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. He leaves the broadcast booth and returns to the sidelines after a two-year absence that followed another health scare.

The 56-year-old Meyer was team owner Shad Khan’s top target. Khan waited nearly a week to get it done. They met last Friday on Khan’s yacht in Miami, again Wednesday and one final time at the facility Thursday. Meyer has won three college national championships with a staggering winning percentage of more than 85%.