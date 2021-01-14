Urban Meyer to become head coach of Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Urban Meyer agreed to become head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. He leaves the broadcast booth and returns to the sidelines after a two-year absence that followed another health scare.
The 56-year-old Meyer was team owner Shad Khan’s top target. Khan waited nearly a week to get it done. They met last Friday on Khan’s yacht in Miami, again Wednesday and one final time at the facility Thursday. Meyer has won three college national championships with a staggering winning percentage of more than 85%.
