US home construction collapsed 22.3% in March

by: Associated Press

New housing. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(AP) – U.S. home-building activity collapsed in March as the COVID-19 spread, with housing starts tumbling 22.3% from a month ago. The Commerce Department said Thursday, ground breakings occurred last month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.2 million units, down from a 1.56 million pace in February.

