(AP) – U.S. home-building activity collapsed in March as the COVID-19 spread, with housing starts tumbling 22.3% from a month ago. The Commerce Department said Thursday, ground breakings occurred last month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.2 million units, down from a 1.56 million pace in February.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- Local baseball facility broken into
- US home construction collapsed 22.3% in March
- Ohio unemployment claims top 850,000 in the last month
- ODOT: Traffic decreases by almost 50% last week
- Donavin “Lawnboy” Davis completes dream of running small business by mowing lawns