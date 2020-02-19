USDA finalizes new food stamp work requirements

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has finalized new work requirements that could strip food stamp eligibility from nearly 700,000 Americans.

The rules will affect able-bodied men and woman ages 18 to 49 who don’t have children. They restrict states’ ability to extend benefits beyond 90 days for those who don’t work at least 20 hours per week.

The USDA says the rules, finalized Wednesday and going into effect April 1, are about putting more people back to work, saying the economy and low unemployment numbers prove there is ample opportunities.

But Democrats are outraged.

“Frankly, they should be ashamed of themselves,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said, adding that the rules are an attack on the country’s poorest citizens. “Thousands of people who mostly have jobs, that are working at $8 and $9 and $10 an hour, will lose some of the help they get to feed their families.”

But USDA Food Nutrition and Consumer Services Deputy Under Secretary Brandon Lipps said the safety net is still there.

“States have the option to exempt 12% of their population. Individuals don’t have to go to work tomorrow. They can get three months of benefits without any requirement and at that point, they just have to begin volunteering,” he said.

He said the Trump’s administration’s goal is to motivate Americans to find jobs.

“This is about believing in the opportunity of individuals to move to work,” Lipps said.

But Stacy Dean of the Center of Budget and Policy Priorities, who has worked on food stamp policy for decades, said it’s not quite so simple.

“(The rules) can be very, very difficult for an individual who may be struggling against homelessness, may have no transportation,” she said. “I think we should be doubling down on improving that program and other key work supports, not weakening the safety net.”

Congress tried to pass a similar work requirement rule last year but it failed, with both Democrats and Republicans voting against it.