USDA opens signup for program to help farmers impacted by trade retaliation

Farmers impacted by trade retaliation from foreign countries can now sign up for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Market Facilitation Program (MFP). 

The MFP will provide up to $14.5 billion in total for farmers and ranchers who qualify.   MFP payments will be made to producers of certain non-specialty and specialty crops as well as dairy and hog producers. 

Farmers can sign up through December 6th

For more information about the program including payment information and a program application go to: farmers.gov/mfp . 

