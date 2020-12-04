Use the rain gear for Friday – showers on the way!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’ve been dry throughout the day Thursday, but that’s about to change, as we’re looking at showers to return to the region for Friday.

As you can see on Predictor below, an area of low pressure is going to give us a good bet for showers at times Friday. The heaviest rain will fall Friday evening into the overnight hours, as the low pressure center shifts over into Virginia. We’ll see the rain subside by around twilight Saturday morning – just in time for hunters!

Rainfall totals will be heaviest the farther south and east you are. The Greenbrier River Valley will likely see over an inch of rain, whereas southern Ohio will likely see less than a quarter of an inch of rain. Nonetheless, it’s a healthy rain for the region!