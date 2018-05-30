USGS: Please don’t roast marshmallows over Hawaii volcano

The question taking over Twitter today: Can you roast a marshmallow over the volcano erupting in Hawaii?

Well, the U.S. Geological Survey took a break from its usual serious updates to answer the pondering minds on social media.

The USGS responded to a tweet asking, “Is it safe to roast marshmallows over volcanic vents? Assuming you had a long enough stick, that is? Or would the resulting marshmallows be poisonous?”

The government organization hardly held back its judgment by first writing, “Erm”.

Continuing with, “We’re going to have to say no, that’s not safe. (Please don’t try!)”

It would not only be unsafe, but the marshmallows also wouldn’t taste very good.

The USGS said the vent is emitting smelly chemicals.

But if you add sulfuric acid to sugar, you could get a “pretty spectacular reaction.”

The Twitter user went on to ask a follow-up question. He posted, “Hmm. Okay, what about roasting hot dogs?”

SMH. Just no.

