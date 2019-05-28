Using sunscreen good for you and environment

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Huntington resident Crystal Cremeans guarantees her daughter Ella will never leave the house without putting on sunscreen first.

“Especially if we’re going to go out and play, if I’m off work and if we go outside any at all, she’s going to Nanas, and she’s going to be outside I put it on her just in case,” Cremeans said.

Cremeans explains protecting her daughter’s skin is at the top of her priority list.

[My] Poppy had skin cancer, and he actually passed away of a type of skin cancer that he had that was super rare. I just don’t want that to happen to her,” Cremeans said.

She talks about getting a lot of ideas for fun and games on Pinterest – and often sees recipes for sunscreen, but reveals that will not be one of her future projects due to not having the recommended ingredients by the FDA.

Elizabeth Adkins, Public Information Officer with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, recommends the tried and true methods.

“We need to follow those guidelines. Those are important,” Adkins said. “Those are the experts in these areas that have tested these products. So that’s what we look for when we’re giving any advice around sunscreen.”

Dermatologists recommend using a sunscreen that has an SPF of at least 30 and the FDA says it’s best and safest to use sunscreen that has titanium dioxide or zinc oxide.

“All the other ingredients that can be considered dangerous can have awful affects to the marine life, the coral reef,” Adkins said. “We have to be certain we’re putting things on our skin that are safe and those two ingredients in there can be considered safe.”

Cremeans explains she’ll always have the right sunscreen ready.

“Just where her skin is so fair, so she doesn’t get sunburned because I know how bad it hurts,” Cremeans said.

Experts also state you must reapply sunscreen each hour you are out in the sun.