VA Transparency Bill receives mixed reaction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- After nearly 10 suspicious deaths, three of them classified as homicides, at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia’s two U.S. Senators are demanding transparency.

“What Senator Manchin and I want to do is fill out the whole picture for the rest of the VA to say these are the protocols that failed…” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

The bipartisan bill will require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to send detailed reports on patient safety at medical centers. It will also require a full report on the events that led to several veterans dying in Clarksburg. But with the federal probe into the deaths now 18 months along, an attorney for many of the victims says the legislation is a start but they need more.

“I don’t think these families should have to wait for legislation to pass two houses of congress and get implemented down the road at some point,” said Tony O’Dell an attorney for the victims.

O’Dell says his clients would like an apology from the Clarksburg VA and want them to hold themselves accountable.

“They want someone to be held accountable. they want an apology,” said O’Dell.