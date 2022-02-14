(WOWK) — If you thought it’s a little on the chilly side this Valentine’s Day, you’re right and in fact, it’s one for the charts.

High temperatures in the upper 20s made the 2022 version of Valentine’s Day the 4th coldest in terms of daytime highs in Charleston where the records go back to the 1940s.

In Huntington, where the records go back to the early 1960s, the high of 31 tied the 5th coldest daytime high for this date. The other times it hit 31 on this day were in 1986 and 1970. The coldest Valentine’s Day in Huntington was 24 degrees in 2016.

