CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers will be doing weddings on Valentine’s Day in honor of Charles E. King Jr.

According to Judge Akers, this is the second annual King of Hearts Day. They say it is because Charles E. King Jr would perform weddings on Valentine’s Day.

A press release says all you need is a marriage license and your significant other to get married.

Appointments can be made by calling Kim Gregory at 304-357-0367. Walk-ins are also available until 4:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Charles E. King Jr. passed away in 2020. King Jr became a Kanawha County Prosecutor in 1973 and was elected as the Prosecuting Attorney in 1984. He was first elected as a Circuit judge in 1988. He served as the Chief Judge on several occasions, including the majority of 2020.