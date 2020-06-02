Veterans Benefits Administration hosting weekly town hall phone meetings

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Veterans Benefits Administration is hosting weekly phone town hall meetings to assist veterans in spotlighting benefits.

During the town hall meetings, Secretary for Benefits, Dr. Paul R. Lawrence, shares updates about administration’s response to COVID-19 and other initiatives. Lawrenece assists Veterans understand and access all benefits and services learned.

Lawrence has reached nearly 600,000 Veterans and has planned a telephone town hall meeting for West Virginia Veterans at 4 p.m., June 9, 2020.

Veterans are encouraged to join and ask questions about their benefits. To join the call, dial 844-227-7557.

