Veterans Welcomed Home After Honor Flight

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — 101 veterans traveled to Washington D.C. Saturday for the trip of a lifetime, getting the chance to visit and reflect at memorials made in their honor.

The day was made possible thanks to Honor Flight Huntington, part of the Honor Flight Network. Top priority is given to the senior veterans – World War II and Korean War survivors, along with those other veterans who may be terminally ill. An Honor Flight trip is provided at no cost to the veterans thanks to donations from within the community.

Throughout the day, the veterans were surrounded and met by people who respect what they have done for the country and show that they are not forgotten. However, the biggest surprise was unveiled when the plane returned home.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Huntington Tri-State Airport Saturday evening to welcome home the Veterans and thank them for their service. It was a true “Heroes Welcome.”