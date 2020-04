CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County deputies are investigating a shooting in Cross Lanes.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night on Rainbow Drive.

Deputies said the victim told them someone was spinning tires outside and when he went out to investigate, a man rolled down his window and shot him in the buttocks.

The victim walked into Thomas Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No word on his condition at this time.

