Victoria’s Secret closing 250 stores across U.S. and Canada

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — L Brands has announced that 250 Victoria’s Secret stores in the United States and Canada will close.
L Brands announced the closing of the stores Wednesday in their first quarter fiscal report.
CNBC reports that Victoria’s Secret saw a 46% loss in sales in the first fiscal quarter that ended May 2.
Earlier this month, Columbus-based L Brands terminated the sale of Victoria’s Secret to Sycamore Partner’s after the firm filed a lawsuit in April to get out of the deal to purchase the brand.
In addition, L Brands announced it is continuing steps to spin off the Victoria’s Secret brand as its own company.
The deal to sell the Victoria’s Secret brand was reached in February, before coronavirus forced the company’s stores to temporarily shut down.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 21, 2020
- Loughlin, Giannulli to serve prison time for college scam
- 2020 Ohio State Fair canceled
- Nearly 39 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit
- Landslide closes road in Lawrence County, OH
- COVID-19 related deaths rise to 70 in Mountain State
- One person rescued after attempting to drive through high water
- Two lanes close after tree hits tractor trailer on I-77 NB
- Kanawha County prepares for early voting
- Federal officials involved in search for missing Ohio teen, looking for white car possibly tied to case