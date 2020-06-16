Video: 92-year-old shoved to ground by stranger

NEW YORK CITY. (WFLA) — A 92-year-old woman was shoved to the ground by a passerby while walking in New York City earlier this month. Surveillance video shows the woman hit her head on a fire hydrant as she fell.
According to New York City police, the incident occurred on the afternoon of June 12 in Gramercy Park.
The video, which was released Tuesday, shows the woman pushing a cart as the man walks toward her.
The man can be seen looking down at the sidewalk before pushing her head as he passes her.
The woman then loses her balance and falls to the ground, hitting the fire hydrant on the way down.
She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The man was not identified.
