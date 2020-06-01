Video captures police officer armed in protest gear pushing down man with cane

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – While ABC4 News were live on air during riots in Salt Lake City Saturday night they captured a police officer armed in protective gear shoving a man with a cane down onto the street.
Related: Sunday: SLC Mayor, Chief of Police discuss riots, overnight curfew
That video has now gone viral after it was posted to the station’s ABC4 YouTube channel and has been picked up by viewers around the country, many expressed anger at the officers actions.
The footage can be seen here:
ABC4 has reached out to SLCPD for comment who said they have received a lot of feedback on the video. Detective Greg Wilking with SLCPD said it is one of their officers and Chief Mike Brown will be releasing a statement Sunday afternoon on the incident.
We will update the story with that response once it is released.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Group organizes peaceful protests in Charleston
- Best Virginia gains Butler, loses Williams as TBT squad falls into place
- Governor Justice defends peaceful protests, but urges Covid-19 safety
- West Virginia confirms 76th COVID-related death
- Nearly 26,000 nursing home COVID-19 deaths reported to feds
- Fishermen catch 220 pounds of tuna, donate it to health care workers
- Two local men sentenced to federal time for multi-state meth conspiracy
- Some WV Episcopal churches to begin in-person service
- Family autopsy: Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure
- Fayette County woman charged in alleged SSI fraud investigation