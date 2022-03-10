WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Security camera video shows the moment a man was struck by an SUV as he exited a convenience store in Florida Tuesday evening.

Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old woman, meant to hit the brake but accidentally pressed the accelerator moments before she plowed into the Plantation Pantry on Hutchinson Island, taking one man with her.

In the video, the man can be seen being struck around his waistline as he was thrown back into the store.

Deputies said the man was transported to the hospital with injuries to his face from the broken glass.

He is expected to recover.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the victim was “talking and remained in unusually good spirits, asking deputies if the beer he just purchased was OK.” In the post, police added that it was “just short of a miracle” nobody was seriously injured in the incident.

The driver is likely to face careless driving charges, deputies said. Additional information is expected to be released at a later time.