VIDEO: Gerad Parker discusses offensive work ahead of Texas Tech clash

NEW YORK (AP) — Transcripts of interviews lawyers conducted with the ex-girlfriend of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein can be immediately released, a judge said Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska's order allowed the public release of transcripts of two days of depositions in 2016 of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and related documents, along with the deposition transcript of an anonymous accuser.