VIDEO: Mike Carey looks ahead Lehigh matchup in NCAA Tournament

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Republican Party previously censured U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski for voting to convict former President Donald Trump after his impeachment trial and now doesn't want her to identity as a GOP candidate in next year’s election, a member of the party’s State Central Committee said Tuesday.

“The party does not want Lisa Murkowski to be a Republican candidate,” said Tuckerman Babcock, immediate past chairman of the state party.