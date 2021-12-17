VIDEO: Neal Brown previews Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
Top Stories
Hundreds of toys donated for KY tornado victims
Video
Mixed bag of weekend weather: 60s to snowflakes for some
Video
Omicron variant of COVID-19 confirmed in Kentucky
Rockettes end season as New York tallies record COVID cases
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Mixed bag of weekend weather: 60s to snowflakes for some
Video
Top Stories
Beshear: Kentucky’s tornado death toll rises to 77
Top Stories
Shower chances to persist through the first half of the weekend
Video
Tornado wreckage is ‘completely devastating,’ say Ashland firefighters
Video
Update on records, rain, wind and the weekend weather
Video
Woman decorates tree that crashed through ceiling during windstorm
Sports
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
Nets bringing back Kyrie Irving to play in road games
Top Stories
Away we go: Delta to charter U.S. Olympians to Beijing
Former coaching colleagues meet as WVU faces UAB
USOPC stays neutral on China, pushes Salt Lake City
Woods returns to golf, still ‘long way’ from the real thing
Remarkable Women
Community
Remarkable Women
WOWK Toys for Tots 2021 Campaign
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News with 13
Founder’s Day
Honoring Black History
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Raise Up Your Voice
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am
VIDEO: Neal Brown previews Guaranteed Rate Bowl
News
Posted:
Dec 17, 2021 / 07:30 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 17, 2021 / 07:30 PM EST
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
Build Back Better plan likely delayed to next year, Democrats switch focus to voting rights
Video
Fed may take steps to keep inflation from being permanent
Video
Health experts warn Americans of Omicron risk as CDC provides new recommendation for J&J vaccine
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
Trending Stories
Hundreds of toys donated for KY tornado victims
Video
Gov. Justice announces plan for 5% pay raise for all West Virginia state employees
Video
’13 Gives Back’ honors Braxton County brothers for heroism
Video
Western Kentucky tornado rated EF4
Video
Authorities investigate after man shot in arm in Montgomery
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Hundreds of toys donated for KY tornado victims
Video
Gov. Justice announces plan for 5% pay raise for all West Virginia state employees
Video
’13 Gives Back’ honors Braxton County brothers for heroism
Video
Western Kentucky tornado rated EF4
Video
Authorities investigate after man shot in arm in Montgomery
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News