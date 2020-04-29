VIDEO: Neal Brown says he’s “hopeful” for college football season in Zoom conference

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel ruled Wednesday that Kansas can't require voters to show proof of citizenship when they register, dealing a blow to efforts by Republicans in several states who have pursued restrictive voting laws as a way of combating voter fraud.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Salt Lake City upheld a federal judge's injunction nearly two years ago that prohibited Kansas from enforcing the requirement, which took effect in 2013. The appeals court, in a ruling that consolidated two appeals, found the statute former Gov. Sam Brownback signed into lawviolates the U.S. Constitution's Equal Protection Clause and the National Voter Registration Act, commonly known as the “motor-voter law.”