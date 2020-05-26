Live Now
LIVE NOW: What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

VIDEO: Owen Schmitt joins West Virginia Illustrated to discuss the 2008 Fiesta Bowl

News
Posted: / Updated:

Owen Schmitt joined the program to recount his memories of the 2008 Fiesta Bowl, from the chaos that preceded it to the famous “Runaway Beer Truck” touchdown run in the first half.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss