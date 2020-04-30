VIDEO: Swimming and Diving coach Vic Riggs discusses team’s season, new facility in conference

BALTIMORE (AP) — Starting Friday, the roughly 600,000 people living in Baltimore will be constantly recorded whenever they step out under the open sky.

Marvin L. Cheatham Sr., for one, knows he could be watched as he goes to a doctor’s appointment or visits friends. He’ll be spied upon in his back yard, and as he steps into his car, and when he drives around the city, his entire trip will be recorded, too.