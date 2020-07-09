VIDEO: Woman attacked from behind with own cane

BRIGHTON BEACH, NY — A 70-year-old woman was captured on video being attacked from behind with her own cane in New York.

Elba Fuentes was waiting for a bus after leaving a fruit market Sunday afternoon when the attack happened.

“She grabbed me … and threw me down facedown to the floor; she started kicking me,” Fuentes said.

The attacker repeatedly struck Fuentes with the cane, took her sneakers and made a grab for her purse as Fuentes tried to protect her face, the video shows.

“I started screaming ‘please help, I need help,'” Fuentes said.

A couple in a car and a man on the street reportedly stopped to help. Video shows the man pulling the attacker off of Fuentes before pushing the attacker away.

Another woman helped Fuentes get her shoes back as fire crews arrived.

“There are good people in this world, that’s what I always say,” Fuentes said.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories