VIDEO: WVI breaks down the Big 12’s decision

The Big 12 has made the decision to move forward with the 2020 football season with enhanced medical protocols and a revised schedule — but still, there are a lot of unanswered questions for fans.
Commissioner Bob Bowlsby provided some clarity in a Wednesday teleconference, providing additional details on how the decision was made and what the season may look like moving forward. Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone sit down at the MGD Studio to break it all down — so you don’t have to.
The Mountaineers’ schedule is set to kick off on Sept. 12 at home against Eastern Kentucky, with conference play beginning on Sept. 26.
