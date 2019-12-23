Vintage stores are feeling the holiday rush this weekend

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) There is only a few holiday shopping days left, but in Portsmouth people aren’t heading to the malls, big box stores or even shopping online they are heading to their local antique/vintage stores.



Sean Boldman, who is local Portsmouth business owner, said jokingly, the local business district in Portsmouth has more antique shops than “gas stations or churches”.



He also said antique/vintage shops help diversify the local business district in Portsmouth for the holiday season, and they also offer shoppers a unique experience that makes them want to return.



“With vintage things you really have memories that you can attach to,” said Boldman.



At the Rag and Bone vintage store in Portsmouth people can buy everything from vintage clothing and stereo systems to knick – knacks, but the popular item on Sunday was vintage vinyl albums.



“If you are looking for a specific item you know you will find it in an antique shop,” said Jillian Queen, who was shopping with her fiance Chris Smith at the Rag and Bone on Sunday.



The couple bought classic 80’s and 70’s albums as Christmas presents that brought back some fond memories for Smith and Queen.



However, Smith said the albums were not for someone his age or older. They were actually for his eight-year-old godson.



Smith jokingly said his godson will know how to play the vintage records because he ,”taught him well”.



Boldman said the holiday shopping rush for Portsmouth usually last ups until Winterfest ends on December 29.



He also said the antique/vintage stores in the area have been seeing some really good business this year, because vintage vinyl records have been making a comeback and gaining a renewed interest with shoppers.

