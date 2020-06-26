Visitation in assisted living and personal care facilities to resume in Kentucky

(WOWK) — Kentucky announced visitation will resume at assisted living and personal care homes.
Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander made the announcement Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Starting Monday, June 29, 2020, the Bluegrass State will resume visitation at assisted living and personal care homes, group activities of 10 or fewer in facilities, communal dining and off-site appointments.
“Kentuckians have patiently awaited since March 6, 2020, for the opportunity to see loved ones in long-term care facilities again — in person. We are pleased to say that plans are in place to ease back into certain activities,” Friedlander said.
Starting July 15, 2020, visitation will resume in nursing homes and in Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities.
Friedlander said resuming visitation and certain other activities will proceed without taking an eye off the threat remaining with COVID-19.
