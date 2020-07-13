Visiting Scioto’s Clerk of Courts? Don’t forget your mask

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County Clerk of Courts says anyone coming into the office will be required to wear a mask or face covering effective today, June 13, 2020.

Larry Mullins, director of the Scioto County Emergency Management, says the office in room 205 in the Scioto County Courthouse made the decision in order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

