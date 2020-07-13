Visiting Scioto’s Clerk of Courts? Don’t forget your mask

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County Clerk of Courts says anyone coming into the office will be required to wear a mask or face covering effective today, June 13, 2020.
Larry Mullins, director of the Scioto County Emergency Management, says the office in room 205 in the Scioto County Courthouse made the decision in order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Dead cat gets voter registration application in mail
- Latest WV pandemic statistics released
- Hottest air of 2020 arrives this week – also looking dry!
- Ravenswood’s Annie Hunt continues to play inspired basketball following tough injury
- Flash flooding on I-77 in Charleston causes cars to get stuck
- Portsmouth set to vote on mandatory face mask mandate: Residents share their thoughts
- 15U Huntington Hounds travel baseball team plays in WV Panhandle series tournament
- Kanawha Circuit Court’s office closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- ‘Maskne’ popping up on faces across the country
- WV teacher states concerns about school reopening plans during COVID-19