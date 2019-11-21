Volunteers Needed for Warming Stations

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. (WOWK) — When temperatures begin to drop, many across the Kanawha Valley struggle to stay warm. Community groups are calling for volunteers at warming shelters to keep people off the streets when temperatures drop.

In the city of Charleston, shelters are supposed to open when temperatures drop below 15 degrees. However, keeping multiple shelters open requires dozens of volunteers willing to devote a few hours of their time.

The Kanawha Valley Collective is a collaborative network dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness. They are currently working on training volunteers for the shelters.

According to KVC, 12 to 15 volunteers are needed each time the warming centers are open, from 9 pm to 7 am. Three shifts are available: 8 pm-12 am, 12-4 am and 4-8 am.

Warming station volunteers will receive training. Volunteers will assist with cleaning, passing out blankets, pillows, snacks, toboggans and gloves, and signing people in. Two cops and two paramedics will be on-site the entire time.

If you’d like to learn more about potentially volunteering, another warming station volunteer training is scheduled for Monday, December 9th at 2:30 pm at the United Way. It will last for an hour and a half.

There is a link on the Kanawha Valley Collective’s website detailing more about the upcoming warming station and what volunteers can do to help.