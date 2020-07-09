Vote: Who has the “best looking cruiser?”

(WOWK) — State Trooper agencies in your area want to cruise their way into victory in the American Association of State Trooper’s 2020 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol previously won the competition in 2014.
Don’t cop out on voting. Click here to vote once a day per device. Voting ends at noon on July 22, 2020.
