Voters and families take precautions during a hot Election Day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some families spent the day at Coonskin Park in Kanawha County instead of staying home. Kids were happy to be out playing even in the hot weather. Adults taking extra steps to make sure they didn’t get overheated while having fun.

Representatives from the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority were also out in the community making sure people were safe at the polls.

“We are going to be driving around all of the precincts checking on people. If there is anyone outside, large groups outside because of social distancing and not everybody being allowed to be inside at once we are going to make sure they are taken care of.” Jeff Broyles in the education department at Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority

The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority also posted warning signs for heat exhaustion and heat stroke on their Facebook page.

You can also learn more about the symptoms and how to protect yourself here.

