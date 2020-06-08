Voting in West Virginia? Here is what you need to know

(WOWK) — Tuesday, June 9, 2020, is primary Election Day in West Virginia. Do you plan on casting your ballot? If you plan on voting, here are a few links WOWK 13 News has compiled to help make your Election Day easier.

Here is how you can look up your precinct.

Here is how you can see if your polling place has changed.

Here is what acceptable forms of identification you will need to bring with you to the polling place.

For more election info, visit http://GoVoteWV.com.

