VP Pence and WV Gov. hold joint Coronavirus briefing

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOWK/AP) — Vice President Mike Pence visited Gov. Jim Justice’s Greenbrier resort on Saturday for a discussion about COVID-19 and a fundraiser for the Trump-Pence campaign.

During the discussion, Pence congratulated the governor, a fellow Republican, on his response to the Coronavirus. He also pledged to make sure West Virginia continues to have the resources it needs to protect the vulnerable and open up its economy.

“The President wanted me to be here with a very, very simple message to you, to the people that represent West Virginia in Washington, D.C., and most especially to the people of West Virginia. And that is that we are with you. We’re going to stay with you until the day comes that we can put this coronavirus in the past once and for all.” Vice President Mike Pence

Pence stressed that both he and President Donald Trump believe the U.S. must open its public schools. He said it was important for the students and for parents to get back to work.