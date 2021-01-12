VP Pence to attend memorial service for Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager

Vice President Mike Pence finishes a swearing-in ceremony for senators in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Charleston, West Virginia this week.

The vice president will be in the Mountain State to attend a memorial service honoring Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager Friday, Jan. 15. Yeager, a native of Lincoln County, WV, died Dec. 7, 2020 at the age of 97. He was a World War II fighter ace and the first person to break the sound barrier.

