VP Pence to attend memorial service for Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Charleston, West Virginia this week.
The vice president will be in the Mountain State to attend a memorial service honoring Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager Friday, Jan. 15. Yeager, a native of Lincoln County, WV, died Dec. 7, 2020 at the age of 97. He was a World War II fighter ace and the first person to break the sound barrier.
