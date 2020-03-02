WV governor signs ‘born alive’ abortion bill

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a largely symbolic measure to penalize physicians who don’t provide medical care to a child born after an abortion.

The Republican signed the bill into law at a ceremony Monday. The measure easily passed both the GOP-held Senate and House of Delegates with supporters admitting that it’s more about sending a political message than solving an ongoing problem.

State law forbids abortions after 20 weeks and many Democrats have pointed out that murder is already a crime in West Virginia. North Carolina’s Democratic governor vetoed a similar bill last year because he said it was unnecessary.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories