WV governor signs ‘born alive’ abortion bill

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a largely symbolic measure to penalize physicians who don’t provide medical care to a child born after an abortion.
The Republican signed the bill into law at a ceremony Monday. The measure easily passed both the GOP-held Senate and House of Delegates with supporters admitting that it’s more about sending a political message than solving an ongoing problem.
State law forbids abortions after 20 weeks and many Democrats have pointed out that murder is already a crime in West Virginia. North Carolina’s Democratic governor vetoed a similar bill last year because he said it was unnecessary.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Major generic pharmaceutical company admits to antitrust crimes
- Kanawha health officials meet with community leaders to plan for potential COVID-19 outbreak
- Reaction to viral ‘Subway Sally’ video inspires New Mexico teen who shared it to take action
- Salato Wildlife Center reopening this week in Kentucky
- Supreme Court will decide the fate of Obama health care law
- Here’s your shopping list to be prepared for a Coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus death toll climbs to 6 in U.S. as viral crisis eases in China
- Jack Welch, the GE chief who became a superstar, has died
- Five key questions ahead of critical Super Tuesday primaries
- Mayor of Ohio capital city returns speech sponsorship gifts