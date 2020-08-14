‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ kicks off, adapts to pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Many group walks and runs have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic, but there’s one organization who is adapting to change and not letting the pandemic put a halt to a good cause.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s held by the Alzheimer’s Association is going to look different this year.

It’s changing its name to ‘Walk is Everywhere’ and there’s no limit on where you can go or who you can go with.

“We’re asking our walkers to walk their communities, in local trails, and in their neighborhood. They can walk anywhere that they are and they can walk with families, team members, or by themselves,” said Christina Beck, senior walk manager for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

It’s tracked through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app. Just put in a zip code, and it will show the walking date closest to your location. Then, you can register for the interactive walking experience.

“It allows us to engage communities we weren’t able to engage in before,” Beck said. “With having too many walks we can’t be in every community. So, this gives them the opportunity to walk their own community.”

But most importantly, the Alzheimer’s Association wants to continue to spread awareness for an important cause. Even during these trying times.

