Walmart to repeat cash bonus for all U.S. hourly employees

BENTONVILLE, AR (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart says it plans to repeat its special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bentonville-based retailer said this includes hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain, and offices, drivers, and assistant managers in stores and clubs.

Full-time hourly employees will receive $300, and part-time hourly and temporary associates will get $150. The bonuses will add up to more than $390 million, the retailer says.

Employees must have been hired by the company as of June 5 to qualify, and the bonus will payout on June 25.

