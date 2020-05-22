Want to see drive-in movies this summer in Charleston? Here’s how

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the City of Charleston will host drive-in movies through the summer.

Movies are scheduled to take place in June, July and August:

Jumanji: The Next Level, 9 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020.

Fletcher’s Grove with Parachute Brigade, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2020.

Aladdin, 9 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020.

The Lion King, 9 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020.

Each movie night will begin with a 30 minute cartoon.

Parking will begin 90 minutes prior to each event and be on a first come, first served basis. Tickets for each event must be reserved as the lot has a limited capacity.

Each vehicle needs one reserved ticket but not one ticket per person. Tickets for the drive-in movies can be reserved on Eventbrite beginning 9 a.m. Friday, May 22.

Tickets for Aladdin and The Lion King will be released at a later date.

