War museum gets a new look, set to open in November

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – The city of Nitro, West Virginia is known as a living memorial to World War I. A museum that has been in the city for decades showcases the area’s rich history.

A group of friends dedicated to preserving the memories isn’t letting a pandemic stop them from giving the museum a makeover. Volunteering in Nitro’s War Museum gives the trio of friends a chance to be together and help their community at the same time.

They are putting their creativity to use to give the museum a more organized look.

“As things came in I could just put them somewhere that they fit,” said Carmen Kostelansky, volunteer. “Now we wanted to put all WWI together, all WWII, all Korea, all Vietnam. We wanted it all to go together in chronological order so that is what we are working on now.”

They started the renovation in February in hopes of having it done by April. But COVID-19 brought everything to a halt.

“We finally put a sign on the door because people would see my car and stop thinking we were open,” she said. “At that time you couldn’t come in and they’d be from out of town and they couldn’t come in and see it. It was sad.”

But now they are back to working on the renovation and excited to share a glimpse of history with guests.

When the museum opens in November, guests will still have to follow COVID-19 specific guidelines. They are hoping to be open in time for Veterans Day.

