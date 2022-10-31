(WOWK) — We may have seen some scattered showers to start our work week, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict some very warm conditions in the upcoming days.

Predicted high temperatures for Thursday through Sunday

Warm southerly winds will warm up our high temperatures to the lower and even mid 70s by the end of the work week. Skies are cloudier now but expect plenty of sunshine as well for the end of the work week. Typically, highs this time of year are hovering around the lower 60s, but we will see highs 10-15 degrees above normal by the end of the week.

Let’s take a look at some our records for Thursday-Sunday

Charleston, WV:

Nov. 3rd record high 83 in 1961

Nov. 4th record high 83 in 2003

Nov. 5th record high 85 in 1948

Nov. 6th record high 82 in 1975

Huntington, WV:

Nov. 3rd record high 83 in 1961

Nov. 4th record high 82 in 2003

Nov. 5th record high 85 in 1948

Nov. 6th record high 82 in 1975

Parkersburg, WV:

Nov. 3rd record high 86 in 1961

Nov. 4th record high 80 in 2015

Nov. 5th record high 83 in 1948

Nov. 6th record high 80 in 1975

It won’t be record breaking heat for early November, but we will still see very comfortable temperatures in the 70s to start the month. Current models show the next few fronts breaking down before they reach us meaning these warmer temperatures could continue into next week as well.

