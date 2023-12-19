(WOWK) — After bursts of snow on Monday, the temperature is the main story on Tuesday and the rest of the week. For the next several nights, the cold temperature at night is the main weather story but in the afternoons, Nature flips the script with warmer than normal highs for days on end past Christmas. See the slideshow below for model output showing possible high temperatures.

The next chance for any precipitation is a small chance of some light rain very early on Saturday but the entire day does not look wet.

After the Saturday light shower early, the next best chance of rain is later in the day on Monday which also happens to be Christmas Day. This means chances of a white Christmas are running around zero.

More rain is expected for more of the area with a large batch of showers predicted for Tuesday, Dec 26.

Rainfall from Tuesday is expected to range around an inch at this long distance look at weather models. Overall, days are going to warm significantly through Christmas.

