(WOWK) — Holiday weekend events pick up pace heading into early December but temperatures are actually on the upswing which may agree with many people’s plans.

However, the weekend may not be entirely dry. In fact we expect rain through much of Friday with occasional showers possible both Saturday and Sunday. The better chance of rain comes Sunday. The total anticipated amount of rain is fairly light overall.

Model output for rainfall including rain on Friday as well as the weekend – through Tuesday night December 5, 2023

High temperatures are expected to warm significantly, well above normal highs by the weekend despite the chance of rain.

A low pressure center comes in Tuesday (December 5) with some rain followed by the chance for some wet snowflakes falling in the area. The area is already past the average date of first measurable snow for Charleston and is rapidly approaching that date for Huntington.

The high terrain of West Virginia may see a little snow next week but overall the amounts look to be light. We’ll keep you up to date of any changes and you can track rain chances for the weekend along with us by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can get it by clicking the link directly below.