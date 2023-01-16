MORGANTOWN(WBOY) – West Virginia University officials issued a campus warning late Friday evening after an arson was reported at a building on the downtown campus.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Morgantown Fire Department was called to a fire at Oglebay Hall, that appeared to have been set in a bathroom stall, according to a news release from WVU.

The fire was quickly put out, leaving minimal damage, but a lot of smoke, the news release said.

There were no classes in the building at the time of the fire, officials said.

WVU Police and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or visit the WVU Police Department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive. Information may be shared anonymously, officials stressed.

WVU Officials offered the following safety tips:

Be aware of the location of fire extinguishers, fire alarms, and emergency exits within your residence halls and academic buildings.

· Exit buildings in a calm, orderly fashion so as to not cause trampling and logjams at exit points.

· Anyone who believes they are in danger should immediately call 911.

· If you witness a potentially dangerous situation or a crime, call 911 or UPD at 304-293-3136.

· Download WVU’s LiveSafe app and check settings to allow notifications.

· If you encounter an emergency situation on campus, utilize the blue light emergency call system where available.

· Visit safety.wvu.edu for additional resources and information.

· Sign up or monitor your WVU Alert account.

· In addition to the WVU Alert system, emergency messages are posted to the @WVUalert Twitter and WVU Safety and Wellness Facebook page. Students and employees are encouraged to follow these social media accounts, as well as the @WVUsafety Twitter, to get updates about incidents.